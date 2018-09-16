Taiwan Jones suffered a scary-looking injury in the third quarter of the Bills’ game against the Chargers today. He picked up a muffed punt, lost his helmet and took a helmet-to-head hit in his own end zone.

Reporters at the game said Jones was bleeding from his head as he walked off the field. Rookie Uchenna Nwosu received an unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit; the play was a touchback. (According to NFL rules, muffed punts recovered by the receiving team in its own end zone are touchbacks.)