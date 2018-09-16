It didn’t take long for Tavon Austin and the Cowboys to show their true colors and disrespect the red, white and blue on national television, again. Dak “MAGA Seneca Wallace” Prescott got Dallas on the board early with a deep bomb to Austin, who’d burst right past New York’s defense in an absolute blaze of glory.



Austin was traded to the Cowboys from the Rams in the offseason in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The move was hardly objectionable as he didn’t score a receiving touchdown all of last season (he scored once rushing). This season wasn’t off to the greatest start either as he only recorded one rushing yard of total offense Week 1 against the Panthers. This game seems to be going a bit better. Not only has he burned a safety nicknamed “The Jackrabbit,” he also had a throwback performance that allowed some fans to bring up Rams-era Nick Foles.

Cowboys fans will certainly hope the fever of throwback performances becomes contagious, and gets Dak Prescott to back to his Offensive Rookie of the Year heights.