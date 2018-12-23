Photo: Jack Thomas (Getty)

Taylor Lewan and Josh Norman got into a little spat following the Titans’ 25-16 win over the Redskins on Saturday. The Tennessee lineman reportedly told Norman to “get the fuck out of his stadium,” which was enough to piss off the cornerback and cause him to throw his helmet at Lewan before getting in his face. As Norman was walking towards him, Lewan mimicked the defender’s bow-and-arrow celebration. NBC Sports Washington’s Redskins account captured the moment and set it to a beat reminiscent of Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak—presumably to keep the expletives away from the kids.



Lewan told reporters after the game that he wasn’t worried about Norman at all because “I’m an offensive lineman, he’s a DB” and that the reason for going up to him was because the cornerback tried to hurt Derrick Henry with a low tackle towards the end of the game.

Per ESPN:

“I’m not worried about Josh Norman, man. I’m an offensive lineman; he’s a DB,” Lewan said. “I don’t even know who that is. I was pissed — he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That’s not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore. “He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he’s throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that.”

Reporters were unable to get a response from Norman who, according to the Washington Post, just sat at his locker without taking off any of his equipment for the whole media access period after the game and didn’t say anything. It was the first time this season that he didn’t address the media afterwards. We could probably guess what he was going to say, however. Norman would have likely denied trying to hurt Henry—a statement even the Titans running back agrees with—and he would have taken a shot or two at Lewan for trying to be a knockoff version Richie Incognito. Because none of that happened, it’s clear that the death of Washington’s playoff hopes affected Norman to the point that not even a notably terrible person being an asshole to his face could get the cornerback to say anything.