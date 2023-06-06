Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves played his way into a big bag of money during the team’s postseason run to the Western Conference Finals. Reaves became a full-time starter and a big-shot threat bailing the Lakers out in the playoffs on more than one occasion. Because of his play in the postseason, Reaves is expected to get a big payday during the offseason. But he isn’t wasting any time using his newfound fame, as he’s recently been linked to pop star Taylor Swift.

From undrafted to a celebrity girlfriend?

Reaves was allegedly seen out with Swift recently in Arkansas, which isn’t the most outrageous thing, but it almost sounds too good to be true. Especially since Swift is fresh off her latest breakup . Although coming off the run he just experienced in the NBA playoffs, this would be the time to cash in on his rising stardom. This hasn’t been confirmed, as some of this has been shot down as a rumor, but even if it is just that, it’s still a win for Reaves. A 25-year-old, undrafted hooper who’s worked his way up from the bottom being mentioned in the same breath as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Even if it isn’t true, the dude is still winning.

Advertisement

There was another announcement concerning Reaves that has been confirmed. Reaves has agreed to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. He’ll join names like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges, and Bobby Portis. Another great look for Reaves; now he’s just got to sign a new deal and get that bag. Regardless of whether Reaves was really hanging out with Swift, the future looks bright for Austin.