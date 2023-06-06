There was another announcement concerning Reaves that has been confirmed. Reaves has agreed to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. He’ll join names like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges, and Bobby Portis. Another great look for Reaves; now he’s just got to sign a new deal and get that bag. Regardless of whether Reaves was really hanging out with Swift, the future looks bright for Austin. 