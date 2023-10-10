TCU QB Chandler Morris (sprained MCL) week-to-week

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday.

Dykes described Morris' situation is better than TCU initially expected, but he will be considered week-to-week.

Advertisement

"Probably going to be at least a month," Dykes told the website Frogs Today.

Morris went down this past Saturday in the Horned Frogs' 27-14 loss at Iowa State. His left leg twisted as he was tackled, and he immediately left the game after trainers came to check on him.

Advertisement

Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover will make his first career start in Morris' place on Saturday against BYU. Hoover went 11-for-19 passing for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Cyclones after taking over for Morris.

Morris sprained the same knee in the season opener last year. Max Duggan took over the position and guided TCU to the College Football Playoff and national title game while finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Advertisement

Morris has thrown for 1,513 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 65.8 completion percentage in six games for TCU. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 249 yards and three scores on the ground.

—Field Level Media