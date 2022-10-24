As the target of a chorus of boos, fuck yous and a barrage of middle fingers, Republican Senator Ted Cruz somehow managed to outshine the Houston Astros as the most detested figure in New York.

Cruz drawing fire away from an Astros squad that was exposed for cheating the Yankees out of the 2019 AL pennant is on brand. When Senator Cruz is not spreading misinformation, supporting coups, peacing out for Cancun when his state is in utter chaos, and continuing his campaign to remain the most hated man in Congress, his hobbies include rooting for cheaters (The Astros, not the Yankees) .

On Sunday night, the Senator from Texas took his head-ass up to Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the ALCS series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, sitting behind home plate. During the course of the game, Cruz received a steady dose of those “New York values” he’s belittled in the past.

Here are some of the highlights from one New York legend.

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly!! And then you nominated him!”

“You fucking piece of shit!”

“Remember when those insurrectionists wanted to murder you!!”

“Get the fuck out of New York!!”

“Eat my dick you asshole!!”

Cruz, who seemed to convince himself that the jeers were cheers, more like Bronx Cheers, much like he convinced himself 45 won the electoral college, appeared to egg disapproving Yankees fans on by smirking and giving the thumbs up toward the boo-birds. It’s not out of character for Cruz. The cretin has been so detestable his adult life that condemnation bounces off of his armadillo-thick skin.

There are a multitude of reasons for New Yorkers to despise Cruz. But especially in New York City. During a 2016 Republican Primary debate, Cruz clumsily disparaged New York with comments that made him the bane of the city’s five boroughs.

“There are many, many wonderful, wonderful working men and women in the state of New York, but everyone understands that the values in New York City are socially liberal or pro-abortion or pro- gay-marriage, [and] focus around money and the media,” Cruz said in 2016.

His tasteless remarks even set up a lob to Trump for a soundbite that delivered one of the few humanizing seconds of his political existence, which compelled New Yorkers to double down on their loathing of Cruz.

Ultimately, it’s probably best for the country that the Astros won this outright or else Cruz would have rallied a vote to award a victory to the Astros anyway. Yankees fans are an obnoxious group of frontrunners, but they redeemed themselves for one night. On the plus side, now that the Yankees’ playoff run has come to an unceremonious end, its fans get to awaken to a 5-2 Jets squad and the 6-1 Giants.