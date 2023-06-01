The landing was stuck. Many storylines came to a close in the Ted Lasso season-three finale, with the main timeline of the show likely over based on the perfection that was the closing montage. There’s no way we’ve seen the last of all of these characters, whether a spinoff called “AFC Richmond” or a buddy-cop movie featuring Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt is in the cards. Maybe I’m in denial that one of the best shows of the last decade is now done.

Where do things stand with all the major players on the show? Here are the details of their journeys and what possibly would come from a future appearance from any of the characters, starting with the show’s namesake. Obviously, massive spoilers ahead.