The Temple Owls were once beating the Duke Blue Devils by 13 points in their bowl game. It looked like the Owls might get a win for their perpetually fired-up interim coach, Ed Foley.
But things did not go well for Temple in the second half. Duke outscored the Owls 35-0; at one point, the Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions stretching back to the first half. They won, 56-27.
With Temple down 15, Foley attempted to give his team a jolt in the arm by attempting a fake punt deep in his own territory. The problem was that Temple’s center appeared to snap it to the wrong up-back. DaeSean Winston, on the right, reaches to grab a ball that’s not there. Rob Ritrovato, on the left, ducks.
The ball rolled back to the 10-yard line, Duke scored three plays later, and the game was pretty much over. Good idea, though!