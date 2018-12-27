Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Temple Owls were once beating the Duke Blue Devils by 13 points in their bowl game. It looked like the Owls might get a win for their perpetually fired-up interim coach, Ed Foley.

But things did not go well for Temple in the second half. Duke outscored the Owls 35-0; at one point, the Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions stretching back to the first half. They won, 56-27.

With Temple down 15, Foley attempted to give his team a jolt in the arm by attempting a fake punt deep in his own territory. The problem was that Temple’s center appeared to snap it to the wrong up-back. DaeSean Winston, on the right, reaches to grab a ball that’s not there. Rob Ritrovato, on the left, ducks.

The ball rolled back to the 10-yard line, Duke scored three plays later, and the game was pretty much over. Good idea, though!