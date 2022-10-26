After the matchup between Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans and Scoot Henderson’s G League Ignite teams earlier this month, where the projected No. 1 and No. 2 picks faced off in must-see-TV, half the NBA should have shifted into full-on tank mode. Why meddle in mediocrity if you’re the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, or Charlotte Hornets when a generational “Alien,” as LeBron James called Wembanyama, is up for grabs next s ummer?



Scanning the teams who look to join the race to the bottom, there are a few vets still languishing on teams who should be all in on sucking this season. Let’s review the players on Lottery-bound teams who should be traded before the deadline.