Screenshot: Chattanooga Times Free Press

A Tennessee high school’s athletic director was placed on leave after posting a video telling the student body to “blame the girls” for a dress code change that banned athletic shorts.

Soddy-Daisy High School’s athletic director Jared Hensley said boys would be unhappy about the new rules, but he had no choice.

“And if you want to blame someone, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything,” Hensley continued. “They ruin the dress code, well — ask Adam. Look at Eve. That’s really all you got to get to. You can go back to the beginning of time. “So, it’ll be like that for the rest of your life; get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules.”

The video was posted on YouTube and then deleted. The Chattanooga Times Free Press then uploaded it. The newspaper reported the following statement from Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson: