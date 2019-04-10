It was difficult to pay attention to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s big 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Kyle Edmund in Marrakesh today, because much of the second set was dominated by the commentator’s ASMR-style munching. Wet mouth sounds, dry crunching sounds, and rustling bag sounds nearly matched the volume of tennis ball sounds on the broadcast.

The loud eater would dutifully chime in every three points or so to mumble some commentary, then return to his trusty bag of whatevers. It’s not worth getting upset over; this is a truly inspiring level of commitment to the snack game. May every laborer snack freely, even if their labor is, specifically, producing tennis-related sounds for thousands to hear.

H/t to Shep