A tennis player brought his phone onto the court to document something, and somehow that player wasn’t vlogging sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Today at the ATP Challenger in Bordeaux, France, Tommy Robredo and Calvin Hemery played a rally that ended after Robredo challenged a ball that landed near his baseline. One nice thing about clay is that it retains ball marks. The chair ump walked over to inspect the mark and claimed that Hemery’s ball had been out.



Outraged, Hemery walked over to look at the mark himself, then used the changeover to grab his phone and snap a photo, welcoming the code violation from the umpire. We’ve reached out to him for the photo in question—hopefully he saved it—and will update this post if we hear back. Robredo won the match, 6-4, 6-3.

H/t @tomxcpt via @doublefault28