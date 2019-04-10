Photo: Jordan Mansfeld (Getty)

World No. 479 Tara Moore was losing about as badly as it is possible to lose to No. 201 Jessika Ponchet at the ITF event Tuesday in Sunderland, England. One bagel had been served and the other was nearly done cooking. At 0-6, 0-5, 30-40, Ponchet had a match point to put Moore away. But in that rally, Moore backpedaled to hit an overhead, clipped the net cord, and watched the ball drip just inside the line. Crisis averted.

Moore finally got on the scoreboard by winning that game after two deuces, strung together four more consecutive games to level the set at 5-5, got to a tiebreak, won that, and took the third set too, to round out the most extreme possible comeback in best-of-three tennis, 0-6, 7-6(7), 6-3. She seemed to have a good sense of humor about the turnaround:

Somehow, Moore’s near-death experience wasn’t the wildest comeback of all time:

Shoutout to Barbie.