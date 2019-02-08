Two years ago, tennis player Bryden Klein earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for calling tennis player Bryden Klein a “stupid person.” Even though the remark was self-directed, he was tagged with a game penalty and immediately lost the match. A worthy sequel arrived today at the ATP Challenger Dallas: World No. 209 Mitchell Krueger was dinged for an audible obscenity warning after hissing to himself, “Focus.”

Umpire Carrie Hinueber, who has been a stickler in the past, may have thought Krueger was saying, “Fuck this.” He didn’t, though:



Pleading his case didn’t seem to help. All Krueger could do was nail the perfect diction on his next “Focus,” one point later. He lost that game, but took the set.

