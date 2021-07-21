Test your Olympics knowledge with this increasingly difficult quiz!

The Olympics are here, and for the next couple of weeks, we’re all going to be obsessed with the Summer Games. But then what? What will we actually remember? Well, let’s find out. As the Tokyo Games get underway, here’s a little quiz to find out what you remember about the last Olympics, way back in the long-ago time of 2016.



Qualifying

1. Where were the 2016 Olympics?

A. Beijing

B. London

C. Rio de Janeiro

D. Sochi

2. Which country won the most gold medals?

A. United States

B. China

C. Russia

D. Great Britain

3. Which gymnast won four gold medals and one bronze?

A. Gabby Douglas

B. Simone Biles

C. Aly Raisman

D. Mary Lou Retton

Preliminaries

4. What virus was a big concern at the Games?

A. Swine flu

B. Bird flu

C. Zika

D. COVID-16

5. The United States won the men’s basketball gold medal. Who won the silver?

A. Spain

B. Serbia

C. France

D. Argentina

6. Simone Manuel of the United States tied Canadian Penny Oleksiak, resulting in each winning a gold medal for which sport?

A. Swimming

B. Archery

C. Judo

D. Rowing

7. Chris Mears and Jack Laugher of Great Britain won the synchronized 3-meter springboard gold, the only diving event — men’s and women’s — not won by which country?

A. United States

B. Australia

C. Italy

D. China

Semifinals

8. Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali, and Kristi Castlin had the only single-country podium sweep of the 2016 Games, dominating which event for the United States?

A. 200-meter butterfly

B. 100-meter hurdles

C. Shot put

D. Skeet shooting

9. The United States won the women’s basketball gold medal. Who won the silver?

A. Spain

B. Australia

C. Brazil

D. France

10. Monica Puig won the gold medal in women’s tennis, the first gold at any Olympics for whom?

A. Puerto Rico

B. Colombia

C. Venezuela

D. Paraguay

11. What crime was Ryan Lochte charged with after an incident at a gas station, charges that were dropped by a court in 2017?

A. Public intoxication

B. Public urination

C. Falsely reporting a crime

D. Impersonating a police officer

12. Fiji won its first medal in any sport, at any Games, winning gold in the men’s event for which sport, which was added to the Olympics in 2016?

A. Windsurfing

B. Rugby sevens

C. Scuba diving

D. Parasailing

Gold Medal Match

13. Russia was allowed to compete at the Olympics despite a wide-ranging state-sponsored doping scandal. Which country was banned in 2016 due to “undue government interference,” meaning Fehaid Al-Deehani won his gold medal in double trap shooting under the flag of Independent Olympic Athletes?

A. Saudi Arabia

B. Oman

C. Yemen

D. Kuwait

14. Which two players each scored 17 points, leading the United States in the women’s basketball gold medal game?

A. Seimone Augustus and Sue Bird

B. Tina Charles and Elena Delle Donne

C. Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore

D. Diana Taurasi and Lindsay Whalen

15. Cuba and Uzbekistan were the dominant forces in which sport, winning three gold medals apiece, while France was the only country to have winners in both the men’s and women’s events?

A. Boxing

B. Weightlifting

C. Road cycling

D. Fencing

16. The United States did not win the gold in women’s soccer. What was the final score of the gold medal match?

A. Canada 3, United States 1

B. Brazil 2, France 0

C. Germany 2, Sweden 1

D. China 1, France 0

17. China won all of the gold medals in table tennis. Japan had a silver and two bronzes, while North Korea added a bronze. What was the only non-Asian country to medal in the sport?

A. Germany

B. United States

C. New Zealand

D. Zimbabwe

18. Which tennis legend did not win a medal at these Olympics?

A. Rafael Nadal

B. Roger Federer

C. Venus Williams

D. Martina Hingis

19. What sport did Americans Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis win gold medals for?

A. Equestrian

B. Wrestling

C. Sailing

D. Fencing

20. America loves its guns, but the USA’s only gold medal in shooting came from Virginia Thresher, in which discipline?

A. Air pistol

B. Skeet

C. Air rifle

D. Trap

Answers

1. C; 2. A; 3. B; 4. C; 5. B; 6. A; 7. D; 8. B; 9. A; 10. A; 11. C; 12. B; 13. D; 14. D; 15. A; 16. C; 17. A; 18. B; 19. B; 20. C