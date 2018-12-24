This Texas high school football highlight is from Saturday, but it ages well. Galena Park North Shore defeated Duncanville, 41-36, in the Class 6A Division I final after Dematrius Davis connected with A.J. Carter on a 45-yard Hail Mary as time expired.

The title game was an electrifying hootenanny, as the youths say. There were a total of eight lead changes, and Duncanville, which had trailed 29-20 at halftime, had just put together an 85-yard drive to take a 36-35 lead with 1:02 left in the game.



A full highlight reel can be found below, but the Hail Mary happens at 2:03.

A closer view of Carter’s catch, courtesy of 12 News’ Lance Edwards:

Advertisement

It’s no Plano East-John Tyler, but really, will anything else ever be?

H/t to Daniel