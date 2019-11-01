Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion

Diana Moskovitz
I had a master plan for today, but it did not go quite as planned. That’s OK. That’s what blogging is about. You make a plan. It goes to hell. You keep blogging.

I have gone over the contours of this blog in my mind so many times, and yet I still don’t know what to say. So I’ll keep it simple. Thank you to our freelancers, who gave us amazing stories. Thank you to our fellow bloggers at the other sites, for being the best comrades in blog battle that we could ask for. Thank to our sources (you know who you are).

And, most of all, thank you to our readers. You are the best readers. It was us—and you—that made this place special.

Senior editor at Deadspin

