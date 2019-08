Image: NBC Sports Washington

During the third quarter of Sunday’s Indiana Fever-Washington Mystics game, the broadcast thought it had spotted a celebrity in the front row: Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who was identified alongside his mom. Great! Only it wasn’t Markelle Fultz.

The game also aired on NBA TV, which greatly expanded the audience for this goof. (It appears to have been first noted on Twitter by a Texas man named Michael Williams.)

The real question is: Can fake Markelle shoot?

