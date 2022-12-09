With bowl season rapidly losing its significance and only really three games that matter remaining, now feels like as good a time as any to look back on the best of college football’s regular season. From upsets to heated rivalries and Heisman-defining moments, there was no shortage of great games in 2022.



While championship weekend came and went mostly without an all-timer — TCU only knows close games — let’s take a look at college football’s 10 best, most significant outcomes. I’m not going to go too long on the criteria. I’ll just say that the matchups had to be somewhat on the national rada, and hold our attention for the full 60 minutes. That means Ohio State-Michigan doesn’t qualify, so sorry, Kevin Warren.

Alright, let’s get into it.