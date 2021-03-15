The 10 best men’s college basketball national champions from 1990-1999

Jerry Tarkanian Photo : AP

If you lived through the ‘90s then you understand just how important and historic that decade was. And if you didn’t, someone who did has probably tried to explain it to you over, and over, and over again.

But what made ‘90s college basketball so special is that some of the best teams and players from that era didn’t win national titles. 1991 UNLV was on a 45-game winning streak and couldn’t pull off back-to-back titles. The Fab Five never won anything, literally. And those stacked ‘98 North Carolina and ‘99 Duke teams were never able to cut down the nets.

This was also a decade that featured names like Allen Iverson, Marcus Camby, God Shammgod, Felipe Lopez, Glenn Robinson, Vince Carter, Antawn Jamison, Shaq, Chris Jackson, Ray Allen, Elton Brand, Kenyon Martin, John Wallace, Alonzo Mourning, Penny Hardaway, Paul Pierce, Calbert Cheaney, and Tim Duncan, and none of them ever had “One Shining Moment.”

With the NCAA Tournament starting next week, here’s a look at the best teams that won titles during an epic decade.