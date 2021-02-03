The 10 best players we missed out on playing with in NCAA College Football

Screenshot : EA Sports/Illustration

It’s finally back. Now, we don’t know when it’s officially coming back, but it’s coming…at some point.



“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” Daryl Holt, EA Sports vice president and general manager, told ESPN. “I don’t think there’s a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

Look, Madden is the king, but NCAA College Football filled a different void. And in its absence since the summer of 2013 – when NCAA College Football 2014 was released – fans were left with nothing but the option of playing dynasty mode on older editions. According to what EA Sports told ESPN, the company will have licensing for over 100 teams that includes all the traditions, uniforms, and playbooks. The term “NCAA” is also being dropped from the name, as the game will be called “EA Sports College Football.”

Oh, and that whole name, image, likeness (NIL) thing that led to the death of college sports video games are also covered, as the game won’t have rosters that include the NIL of actual players.

“We’ll just keep tabs on everything as it develops, and we’ll be ready,” Holt told ESPN about the NIL movement. “That won’t be a problem for us. But it’s really, that’s not an answer for us right now to decide. We’re as much passengers as anyone else.”

A lot of great players have played on Saturdays since Michigan’s Dennard Robinson graced the cover of the game’s last edition. Here’s a list of 10 players that we never got to utilize on “the sticks.”