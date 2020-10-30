The 10 worst pitching changes in World Series history

2. Roger Mason, Jim Fregosi Game 6, 1993 World Series

Phillies manager Jim Fregosi talks with Roger Mason during Game 2 of 1993 World Series. Image : Getty Images

It’s deja vu all over again as Mason, Fregosi and Mitch make the list twice.

Roger Mason lowered his microscopic ERA to 0.84 but was taken out in the eighth inning. Mitch Williams, who pitched so well during the season and throughout the NLCS against the heavily favored Atlanta Braves, had a dead arm. That’s the reason Joe Carter hit the dramatic walk-off home run against Wild Thing. Of course, understanding Phillies fans egged Williams South Jersey home. Apparently they had no idea where Fregosi resided. Give Williams credit since he never made any excuses.



“I knew from the moment the ball left my hand that I made a mistake,” Williams once told me. Williams regretted that he had to throw from the slide step. “But that’s baseball,” Williams said. “I wanted to put the ball in a spot where Joe couldn’t hit out of the park. What was so painful about that was that we were down 5-1 in that game and took the lead. That was the epitome of our season. That team never quit. The way the game ended was beyond painful.”

Carter was 0-4 before facing the spent Williams in game 6.