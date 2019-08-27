The AHL Playoff MVP Made Some Buffalo Wings Inside The Damn Calder Cup

Photo : Jonathan Daniel ( Getty Images )

One of the best traditions in hockey is the customary “players’ day with the Cup” that happens after a team wins a championship. And while the St. Louis Blues are gallivanting around with the Stanley Cup doing god knows that, we can say with some certainty that the Calder Cup, which is given to the champions of the American Hockey League, the NHL’s primary minor league, is being put to better use.

Former Charlotte Checkers center and playoff MVP Andrew Poturalski is having his day with the Calder Cup on Tuesday, and like a good upstate New Yorker, he is already making Buffalo wings inside of it:

Poturalski, a native of the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, brought the cup to his old stomping grounds to participate in a time-honored tradition: making and eating some damn wings. He gets bonus points for using his playoff MVP trophy as the top cover for the sauce toss, though his form probably could have been better. Either way, I think we’ve found a new number one for our barfing list.