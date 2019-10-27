The Bears Missed A Field Goal To Lose A Game

The Chicago Bears have some *ahem* history with missed field goals, and the failure of Cody Parkey in last season’s playoffs clearly haunted the psyche of coach Matt Nagy all summer. But while this miss—by replacement kicker Eddy Pineiro to lose 17-16 against the Chargers —may not be as significant as a Wild Card loss to the Eagles, it’s still dangerously retraumatizing for anyone who lived through the Double Doink.



The warning sign was there in the first quarter of what turned out to be a very sloppy game. Pineiro had only missed one kick all year, back in Week 3, but on his first attempt of Sunday’s game, he d* * * * ed the ball off the upright.

Advertisement

The kicker recovered to hit three field goals, providing the Bears with all of their first half offense. B ut when called upon with the game on the line, after the Bears decided to run 40 seconds off the clock to gi ve him a 41-yard opportunity for the win, Pinero’s kick drifted wide left.



Let the nationwide search for a new kicker begin anew.