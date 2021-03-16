The best national champion teams of the 2000s

Photo : AP

As the NCAA Tournament returns next week after missing a year due to COVID-19, one of the conversations that have been hovering over the sport is when will the NBA get rid of the “one-and-done” rule.

At this point, nobody knows. But what we do know is that the last decade that players could go straight to the pros was the 2000s, as spending one-year playing college ball used to be a choice instead of a necessity for future potential lottery picks. The rule went into play in 2006, as Amir Johnson became the last traditional high school player that was drafted, as the Pistons took him with the 56th pick.

Here’s a look at the best championship teams from a decade that was rocked by a rule that forever changed college basketball.