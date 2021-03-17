The best NCAA Tournament performances ever

Kemba Walker Photo : Getty Images

The NCAA tournament is one of the most captivating sporting events of the year. For an entire month, the world of college basketball takes center stage and the world is introduced to young, new stars trying to make a name for themselves. Many players have had great NCAA tournament performances over the years, but only a few have elevated their status so drastically that they leapt from being known only to hard-core fans to household names.



This list is for players who not only had great NCAA tourney runs, but used their newfound fame to catapult themselves up the NBA Draft boards (except for the exception at No. 10, who rewrote a number of rules in his name).