The Best No. 1 Picks Of The Last Decade? We Ranked Them

The 2020 NFL Draft starts a new decade for prospects looking to make their childhood dreams come true.

While the virtual draft on Thursday will open a door for new players to make their mark on the league, likely beginning with LSU’s Joe Burrow as the number one overall selection, we decided to take a look back at the previous decade and rank the top overall picks from worst to first.

The rankings were based on overall production, pre-Draft expectations, and overall impact on their respective organizations.

To adjust for the discrepancy of years in the league and the majority of picks being quarterbacks, the signal callers were rated with a point system that fairly assessed all abilities of the position and their presence on their teams.

So, let’s get into it.