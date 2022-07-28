Is there anything that defines a moment in sports history quite like the announcers’ call over the sounds of a raucous crowd and a celebrating team (and your own sobs)? Do you believe in miracles, the band is on the field, the Giants win the pennant, pretty much anything Jack Buck ever said — they’re American classics at this point.



But today, we wanted to take a look at some of the greatest calls of the 21st century — so often overshadowed on “best-of” lists by the larger-than-life announcers of decades past, but iconic and thrilling nonetheless.



Read at your own risk of tearing up at some of these (I know I did putting it together). Here are the best sports announcer calls of the past 22 years.

