Gobble gobble, everyone! It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s once again time to pretend you like your Aunt Bernice’s potato salad, get in stupid verbal fights with your in-laws, and watch the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys play mediocre football. Thanksgiving football has become part of American culture, whether it be everyone getting together at a local park for the annual Turkey Bowl or huddled up on the couch. If you and your family partake in the latter option, you’ve probably seen some pretty incredible games.



Who could forget the 2011 instant classic between the Cowboys and Dolphins that saw Dan Bailey nail a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired? Or the 2013 Steelers-Ravens game that saw Justin Tucker make five field goals and the Steelers fail a two-point conversion late in the game that would’ve tied it up? Those are just some of the recent ones that I remember, but some of you older folks out there probably remember even more from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.



A great game on Thanksgiving is not a rare occurrence, and neither are great individual performances. Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, and Aaron Rodgers have each had their fair share of insane Thanksgiving performances, but we’re not focusing on them. Today, we’re taking a look at those guys who made a name for themselves on Thanksgiving. The guys who became household names on the fourth Thursday of November, and then were never heard from again: Thanksgiving one-hit wonders.