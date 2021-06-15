The biggest snubs so far in first round of MLB All-Star voting

BaseballMLB

The biggest snubs so far in first round of MLB All-Star voting

Consider giving these guys some love when you fill out your ballot

jonmhoefling
Jon Hoefling
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, MLB released its first All-Star voting update after the polls first opened on June 3. However, phase one of All-Star voting does not finish until June 27. When that day comes, only the top-three vote-getters (nine for outfield) at each position will advance to phase two of voting which will determine the All-Star team starters. With so many high-level players to choose from, it’s obvious that some of the game’s elite talent will, unfortunately, be left behind. That being said, there are some players who’ve been absolutely lights out at the dish this season who have already been pretty much knocked out of contention for a starting All-Star spot. Here are the biggest snubs through the first update of MLB All-Star voting:

Note: in order to qualify as a “snub”, the player must not be within the top-5 vote-getters (10 for OF) through the first update

5. Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

With Coors Field set to host the All-Star Game, you’d think Rockies fans would be pouring in as much support as possible to ensure that one of their players was starting for the National League squad. That has not been the case. Second baseman Ryan McMahon is the only Rockie (Rocky?) to be listed on the first voting update. McMahon has been an absolute menace at the plate in 2021 — leading all second baseman in hard-hit percentage (42.4%). He also leads all NL second basemen in slugging percentage (.500).

The biggest detractor from McMahon’s All-Star case is his on-base percentage. McMahon’s mark of .301 is the fifth-lowest of all qualified second baseman. McMahon holds a big stick and he loves to wield it. He swings at over 31 percent of pitches he sees outside the strike zone — 12th highest rate in MLB — yet only makes contact on 58.2 percent of those pitches — the 6th worst mark among second basemen. McMahon definitely needs to round out his game if he wants a better chance at starting for the NL All-Star squad this summer. However, if Rockies fans really want to see one of their guys starting, McMahon is easily their top choice.

4. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B, MIA

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Second base for the National League is probably the closest All-Star race across all of Major League Baseball. There is no clear-cut correct choice. However, that’s still no reason to have Miami’s Jazz Chisholm tenth in All-Star voting, barely appearing on the update list at all. Chisholm has been absolutely electric for the Marlins this season. Chisholm does have a little bit of a problem with striking out. He currently goes down on K’s 32.2 percent of the time. However, when Chisholm does make contact, he’s arguably the best offensive second baseman in the league outside of Marcus Semien.

Chisholm’s .481 slugging percentage is good for fifth among all second basemen — ahead of players like Jose Altuve, Chris Taylor, and Adam Frazier, all of whom are currently in place to advance to phase 2 of All-Star voting come June 27. Chisholm is also a very balanced hitter at the plate, who takes advantage of the pitches he’s given. With his high slugging percentage, it’s easy to think that Chisholm is a pull/power hitter, but in actuality, Chisholm sends 39 percent of balls he hits to the opposite field — higher than any other second baseman in baseball.

3. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, TEX

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Texas Ranger baseball has been engulfed with talk of Adolis Garcia, Kyle Gibson, and Ian Kennedy this year. In fact, Garcia was the only Ranger to appear on the first voting update. Not even the big name and bat of Joey Gallo could garner enough votes to finish top-20 among AL outfielders. However, the most abhorrent Ranger dismissal from the first voting update is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Kiner-Falefa ranks fourth in WAR among AL position players (2.8) — second among AL shortstops (Carlos Correa, 2.9) — and he’s been doing it through incredible glove work. The 2020 Gold Glove winner ranks second in the American League in defensive WAR all while putting up a .971 fielding percentage — seventh among AL shortstops. While that might not sound very great, Kiner-Falefa has had 20 more defensive chances than the next closest shortstop — Seattle’s J.P. Crawford.

Kiner-Falefa doesn’t just get it done with the leather though. He’s been remarkable in the box and on the basepaths as well. Currently, he’s third in the American League in hits (78) and first in singles (58). That’s been good enough for Kiner-Falefa to accrue a .294 batting average and .415 slugging percentage. On the basepaths, Kiner-Falefa is second in the American League in stolen bases with 15. He’s only been caught stealing one time.

2. Tyler O’Neill, OF, Cardinals

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps Tyler O’Neill just hasn’t played in enough games to qualify for statistical leaderboards, but if he did, the Cardinals’ outfielder would rank fifth across all of Major League Baseball in slugging percentage (.630), and eighth in OPS (.960). While O’Neill has been great all season long, he’s been on an absolute tear the last month. Over his last 23 games, O’Neill has recorded 29 hits, including eight doubles and ten home runs, while batting .337 with a 1.160 OPS. He’s recorded at least one hit in 20 of those games. In fact, over that span, O’Neill has more than twice as many multi-hit games as hitless games.

Despite not qualifying for statistical leaderboards, O’Neill has still put up the 7th-best WAR among position players in the National League. O’Neill’s 15 home runs tie him for fourth in the NL with Brandon Crawford, Ryan McMahon, Freddie Freeman, and Eduardo Escobar. However, while O’Neill has played in just 47 games this season, every athlete I just mentioned has played in at least 58. O’Neill is currently putting up a 162-game pace of 52 homers, 114 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. I’d say those are some pretty decent numbers. He’s also one of just six players across MLB to rank in the top 10 percent in both hard-hit rate and sprint speed. While O’Neill does not deserve one of the starting spots over Acuna, Castellanos, or Winker, he definitely deserves to be top-five in NL outfield voting. He currently sits at 12th.

1. Matt Olson, 1B, Athletics

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

No one is denying that Vladdy Jr. deserves the AL starting first baseman spot, but the second-best AL first baseman dons green and yellow. Oakland’s Olson is currently slashing .290/.375/.606 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI. Per Baseball Reference, Olson currently ranks third in the American League in Offensive WAR (2.6) — behind only Guerrero Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. His .981 OPS ranks second in the American League and is 52 points higher than the next closest AL first baseman, Houston’s Yuli Gurriel.

While the Athletics’ two-time Gold Glove winner has seen his defensive numbers drop in 2021 — recording the lowest defensive runs saved at first base of his career thus far, his offense has undoubtedly been a key reason that his Oakland A’s are currently first place in the American League West. He has more home runs (18) than all but one other AL first baseman — Guerrero Jr. (22). He’s got more runs batted in (48) than all but two other AL first basemen — Guerrero Jr. (56) and Abreu (49) — yet he is currently seventh in AL first base voting. Make it make sense, please.

