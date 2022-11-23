As Saudi Arabia shocked the globe by defeating Lionel Messi and World Cup favorites Argentina on Tuesday, it provided the most recent example of a tremendous upset victory at the quadrennial showcase. Argentina was No. 3 in the FIFA rankings and Saudi Arabia was the second-lowest ranked team to play in Qatar at No. 51. Only Ghana at No. 61 is below the Saudis.



Was the win that induced a national holiday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the biggest upset in the event’s history? It’s no doubt firmly in the conversation. But what else is on that list? Take a look here.

