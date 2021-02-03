15 bizarre Super Bowl Prop bets to bank on

Image : Getty Images

We’ve reached that point of the year again when it’s acceptable to place bets on Gatorade colors and call yourself a “casual” gambler.



Right, sure.

Lucky for you, totally normal reader who is only interested in sports betting one day a year, Deadspin has assembled a guide to the big game’s best props.

You’ll get a few football picks, some halftime takes, but you’ll mostly read some bizarre bets. The oddsmakers who create Super Bowl props have quite the imagination.

The bets below are listed by Bovada. Check the site for up-to-date odds.