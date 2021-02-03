15 bizarre Super Bowl Prop bets to bank on

Image: Getty Images

We’ve reached that point of the year again when it’s acceptable to place bets on Gatorade colors and call yourself a “casual” gambler.

Right, sure. 

Lucky for you, totally normal reader who is only interested in sports betting one day a year, Deadspin has assembled a guide to the big game’s best props.

You’ll get a few football picks, some halftime takes, but you’ll mostly read some bizarre bets. The oddsmakers who create Super Bowl props have quite the imagination.

The bets below are listed by Bovada. Check the site for up-to-date odds.

Puppy Bowl XVII - Winner

Image: Getty Images
  • Team Fluff
  • Team Ruff

Before the big game, there’s another marquee event set to kick off on Super Sunday — Puppy Bowl XVII.

These very good boys and girls relocated to Glens Falls, NY in order to play safely in a pandemic. I like Team Fluff to take home the Lombarky Trophy (yes, really) for the second year in a row. You hear that, K.C.? There’s another squad who could go back to back on Sunday.

How Long Will It Take Jazmine Sullivan Or Eric Church To Sing The US National Anthem? (O/U 1:59)

Image: Getty Images

Two minutes is a loooooong time to sing The Star-Spangled Banner. Whitney Houston’s 1991 rendition was just under 2 minutes, Jose Feliciano’s was around 1:40. Marvin Gaye went over 2 minutes… but he’s Marvin Gaye. And with all due respect to Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, they’re not going to one-up Marvin Gaye. Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem for less than 2 minutes last year in Super Bowl LIV. Take the under in Super Bowl LV, too.

Bovata notes that the National Anthem timer starts when the artist sings the first word. Time is up when they stop singing “brave.”

Coin Toss

Image: Getty Images
  • Heads
  • Tails

Odds Shark notes that heads “has come up 25 times’’ since Super Bowl I. Tails? 29. No matter where you go, you’ll probably get the same odds. So pick one. I’ll take heads.

Which Tom Brady fact will be mentioned first?

Image: Getty Images
  • Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl
  • Tom Brady’s age (43)

CBS is calling the game, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will drool all over Tom Brady. But the question is, which fact will they fawn over first? I’ll take age because Nantz will say something like “at 43, Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl. Hello friends, welcome to CBS’s coverage of” blah blah blah. You can hear him say it too, right?

Will There Be A Flea Flicker Attempt In The Game?

Image: AP

How else will Tom Brady elude the Kansas City pass rush? Also, Andy Reid will have a few tricks up his sleeve. I could see either team attempting one.

Back in Super Bowl XXI, the Giants’ Phil McConkey (above) caught one from Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms.

Halftime Show - The Weeknd Wardrobe Changes (O/U 0.5)

Image: Getty Images

I guess changing your outfit is a thing at the Super Bowl halftime show? But unless we get any surprises, this will be a solo act. I don’t think we’ll get a wardrobe change here.

Halftime Show - Will Ariana Grande Be On Stage During The Halftime Show?

Image: Getty Images

Ok, maybe this is the Super Bowl surprise? ...Nah. Oddsmakers don’t see this happening and neither do I.

Halftime Show - Will The Weeknd Mention Canada?

Image: Getty Images

The Weeknd, who hails from Toronto (above) will be the third Canadian to play a Super Bowl. Canadian Dan Aykroyd was in the “Blues Brothers Bash” halftime show in 1997 and Shania Twain co-headlined with No Doubt in ’03. But I doubt The Weeknd will mention Canada.

How Many Players Will Have A Passing Attempt? (O/U 2.5)

Image: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, who else? Tyreek Hill has tried (and failed) before. But who will ever forget Trey Burton (above) connecting with Nick Foles for a TD in Super Bowl LII, a play known as the “Philly Special”? I’ll say over because Tom Brady needs to redeem himself after dropping the ball (literally) in that same Super Bowl.

How Many Times Will Belichick Be Mentioned? (O/U 1)

Image: Getty Images

In any Tom Brady game, the name “Belichick” will almost certainly come up. But I don’t like the number here. I think Belichick will get one shoutout on the broadcast and that’s it.

According to Bovada, this bet “excludes halftime and commercials.”

How Many Times Will The Chains Be Used For Measurement? (O/U 1.5)

Image: AP

During the regular season, Kansas City was one of the best teams on third down, with a 49 percent completion percentage. Tampa wasn’t much worse at 43.5 percent. Of course, the chains could come out on other downs, too. But I have a suspicion we won’t see the sticks too often. I’ll take the under.

MVP Winner’s Position

Image: Getty Images
  • Quarterback
  • Wide Receiver
  • Tight End
  • Running Back
  • Any defensive position
  • Kicker

A QB, such as last year’s winner Patrick Mahomes, has won MVP in 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls. Receiver Julian Edelman won it in 2019 and the last defensive player to do it was Von Miller in Super Bowl 50. Tight end might be interesting if the odds are right. But I’m going to be boring and pick “quarterback.”

Will The Price Of Bitcoin Rise or Fall During The Super Bowl?

Image: Getty Images
  • Price of Bitcoin goes up
  • Price of Bitcoin goes down

Someone smarter than me should be advising you on this one, try Russell Okung. But the market is all over the place… So why don’t you take the coin for a ride before the big game?

What Color Will The Gatorade Be That Is Poured On The Game Winning Coach?

Image: Getty Images
  • Orange
  • Red
  • Lime/Green/Yellow
  • Clear/Water
  • Blue
  • Purple

Andy Reid received an orange shower last year. Belichick was doused in blue Gatorade in 2019 and Doug Pederson got Yellow in 2018. Could orange go back to back? Maybe, but check the odds first. This could be the year blue surprises us all.

Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech?

Image: Getty Images
  • Teammates
  • God or Jesus
  • Family or Family members
  • City
  • Coach
  • Owner
  • None of the above

“Teammates” is obvious… maybe too obvious? I also think “God or Jesus” would be a smart play, but I like “Family or Family members” and here’s why. Think about the two people who are most likely to get a Super Bowl MVP (the quarterbacks). Patrick Mahomes, the odds-on favorite to win another MVP, is expecting his first child soon. And Tom Brady moved his entire family to Florida after decades in New England. Would you be surprised if either guy gave a shoutout to his family first on Sunday night?

