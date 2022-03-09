The NFL landscape changed drastically Tuesday afternoon once the Russell Wilson to Denver news broke. Wilson and the Broncos swooped in just hours after the announcement of Aaron Rodgers’ new mega $200 million deal ($153 million guaranteed) and hijacked the headlines. In one moment, the balance of power shifted from the NFC West over to the AFC West, with Wilson agreeing to be traded to Denver.
With the futures of Wilson and Rodgers having been decided, that leaves several other teams who thought they had a chance at either player somewhat in the lurch. Now those teams are left to fill the void they’d hoped Wilson or Rodgers would occupy next season.