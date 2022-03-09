1. Washington Commanders

Washington probably feels the sting more than most as they were rejected by Wilson just days before the deal that sent him to Denver. With everything the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder have going on, no one should be shocked at Wilson swiftly rejecting a trade to the nation’s capital. Members of the franchise have been accused of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct (involving Snyder himself); there was the escort scandal where cheerleader’s on the team were forced to serve as escorts for sponsors on a trip to Costa Rica. So, I’m sure it was more of a HELL NO when Russ shot down the Commanders’ offer.



So, now after being turned down by Wilson, the Commanders look to option No. 2, which turns out to be Carson Wentz. This news came down while I was writing this column. Talk about hot off the press. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are trading Wentz to Washington for a second-round pick and two third-round picks. I’m not sure how much this moves the needle, but the Commanders got their guy. They hope.