ESPN’s Seth Wickersham has a new story out detailing the internal dysfunction that has plagued the Cleveland Browns throughout Jimmy Haslam’s ownership of the team. There’s all sorts of good reporting in here that explains what kind of owner Haslam is and how the Browns have been a franchise at war with itself, and there’s also a very funny anecdote about porn. You came here to learn about the porn.



From the story:

The outside anger was felt inside the building. Marketing executives wanted employees to see how fans were engaging with the Browns on social media, so they projected the Browns feed onto a giant wall at the facility. It was like broadcasting talk radio over the entire building, and one day in particular, it was worse than that. One of the marketing staffers entered a search for #dp — for Dawg Pound. The problem was, that hashtag carried a few different meanings, one of which triggered an array of porn to be broadcast onto a wall for the entire office to see for more than 20 minutes, until a tech employee killed the feed.

Okay, we’ve all had our fun. Now go read the rest of the story and find out what totally inappropriate nickname Haslam had for Sashi Brown.

