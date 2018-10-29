Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

According to Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have put head coach Hue Jackson in the trash can. This should come as no surprise, both because the Browns have reportedly been considering firing Jackson for a while now, and also because Jackson is a comically incompetent boob who racked up a record of 3-36-1 in his two-plus years with the Browns. His greatest accomplishment is lasting this long. He should have been fired after his 1-15 debut season, yet somehow he stuck around long enough to coach Baker Mayfield.

It appears that the interim coach will be offensive assistant Al Saunders, who will lead the team alongside offensive coordinator Todd Haley, a maniac, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, whose best player just said he totally sucks ass. Jackson clashed with Haley throughout the duration of their short time together, even telling reporters that he wanted to get more involved in the offense after the Browns lost to the Bucs in Week 7. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot characterized the skirmish as a “power struggle,” with ownership reportedly split on whether to fire Jackson or Haley. It appears that not everyone agreed on who to fire.

The Browns lost to the Steelers yesterday, which means that the NFL’s most predictable and bleakest streak continues.