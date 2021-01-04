The Browns haven’t won a playoff game since DJ Jazzy Jeff was on TV, that could change Sunday

Baker Mayfield lead Browns into the postseason for first time since the New Jack Swing. Image : Getty Images

Well, well, well... look what we have here.

The Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs, ladies, and gentlemen.

We haven’t seen that horrendous color scheme in the playoffs since the 2002 season. Nelly had just released “Hot in Herre” that year, that’s how long the team in Cleveland has stunk.

However, this is a new era. The Browns have talent, grit, and a swagger that could lead them to their first postseason win since the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was on TV (1994 season). Cleveland is led by an explosive running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb put together a nearly 1,000-yard season, and Hunt rushed for nearly 850 yards. As a team, the Browns are third in the league in rushing.

This has allowed quarterback Baker Mayfield to excel, and have his best year as a pro. He’s been incredibly efficient for the Browns under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, throwing for 26 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions on the season.

This was all on display against Pittsburgh on Sunday, a must-win game for Cleveland. Chubb rushed for 108 and a touchdown and Mayfield threw for another. Many people forget about playmakers like Jarvis Landry, who had a rushing touchdown yesterday, in the Browns receiving core. Landry, along with Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Austin Hooper make up a pretty good group of pass-catchers.

They had to hold on to beat the Steelers, who were without Big Ben due to rest, but they will have a rematch with this same Steelers team wild-card weekend. The Browns can easily give the Steelers an early exit, even with the aged Roethlisberger behind center.

Pittsburgh has been struggling to generate a consistent offense lately, and with a team that has defensive playmakers like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, it’s going to be tough for Mike Tomlin’s crew.

The Browns could easily get their first postseason win in 26 years, and make Pittsburgh think twice about recording Tik Toks after the game.

Cleveland is coming.