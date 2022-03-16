The introduction of the modern seeding system to the NCAA Tournament in 1979 gave way to the age of upsets. Before long, the Cinderella moniker was attached to dozens of teams that played well beyond expectations. The immortal words of John Wooden, architect of college basketball’s transcendent dynasty, should resonate for March Madness’ Cinderellas. “It’s not how big you are, but how big you play.”

It’s not a matter of if a Cinderella will bust up the ball, but which team will come up big in the moment. These are the lower-seeded teams who are likely to stomp all over your bracket.