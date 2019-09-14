Junior kicker Jacob Godek nailed a 37-yard field goal attempt in overtime against Georgia Tech on Saturday to hand the Yellow Jackets an embarrassing upset loss at home in a game where The Citadel ran all over their opponents. The visiting Bulldogs rushed for a total of 320 yards, with most plays coming from the triple option, a particularly stinging result since it was the offense that former Tech coach Paul Johnson employed for 11 years before he retired last year.

Here’s that game-winning moment:

The Citadel should be given all the credit in the world for never once trailing against their theoretically superior FBS opponent, but it’s important to acknowledge the Yellow Jackets’ role in their loss. Georgia Tech looked lost going up against an offense they supposed to have practiced against for years, and they seemed to look one step behind the Bulldogs on every crucial offensive play. But the most notable screw up came in the waning moments of the game. Down 24-21 with just 10 seconds remaining on their opponent’s 17-yard line, sophomore quarterback Tobias Oliver appeared to score the walk-off touchdown on a draw play. However, the play didn’t end up counting because coach Geoff Collins thought it’d be smart to call timeout right before the game-winner.

Man, just look at that putz try his best to not look embarrassed after that one! Tech would settle for a field goal to tie things up in regulation, but were unable to take advantage of having the first possession of overtime as the team’s kicker missed a 46-yarder. The Citadel was less wasteful, and took the 27-24 victory. As if the loss wasn’t bad enough on its own, the Yellow Jackets reportedly gave their opponents a whopping $400,000. Not only did they get their asses kicked, they also helped snap the Bulldogs’ four-year losing streak against FBS schools*.

Here’s a money saving tip: maybe ask the better football team to embarrass you at home for free next time.