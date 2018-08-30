Thursday night was, for all intents and purposes, the beginning of the college football season, as an actual ranked team in UCF took on UCONN in the silliest rivalry in sports. (There’s also a Northwestern-Purdue game, for the true perverts among us.)

But UCF’s opening kickoff led to the worst possible start a football team could have to its season, as sophomore defensive back Aaron Robinson went down with an injury at the end of the play. Robinson, who at least appeared to be able to move his feet, remained on the ground for around eight minutes before he was stretchered off the field.

Kickoffs should be eliminated from football.