Who knows what team Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with. That being said, it’s obvious what team wants him the most .

The Dallas Cowboys have in no way played hard to get. On Nov. 6. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, reported that Beckham was fully cleared to play NFL football. The very next day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Beckam is “fully on the Cowboys’ radar.”

The latest member of the Cowboys to voice his support for the franchise signing Beckham is the person who might directly benefit the most from that transaction — Dak Prescott.



“You’re able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special, ” Prescott told the media on Tuesday. “Obviously that creates more weapons for not only me but for this offense, the play caller, more things for the defense to worry about.



“ Hopefully everything is going great in the recruiting process. He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of guys in this locker room have reached out on their own, in different ways, to make sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help and we want him to come help.“



Prescott must have been wearing out some Temptations or the first TLC album, because he most definitely “Ain’t too Proud to Beg.” A wide receiver who has the ability to blow the top off of a defense — and with Tyron Smith likely returning to the roster in December — Prescott knows that this Cowboys offense could surge from strong to outstanding in a hurry. If he, Cowboys’ starting quarterback and Sleep Number mattress salesman, has to metaphorically hold the boombox in the rain to ensure Beckham is on the roster, it’s not like he would be the only member of the Cowboys’ organization in that driveway.



Jerry Jones has already said on his weekly radio show — get a podcast, Jerry, I want to hear good stories with no commercial interruption — that OBJ “could look pretty good” wearing a star on his helmet. Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons have also both said that he is a player that they would want on the team.



No need to be cryptic or evasive in the Big D, they know what they want and if you ask them they will tell you. Good for Rapoport that he got the information first, but the Cowboys were ready to pursue Beckham like LSU did a decade ago.



Now all they need to do is be ready to offer him the deal that he wants. Begging is good for the ego, but it’s the contract dollars that will get his name inked on the paper. Beckham didn’t like the Los Angeles Rams’ offer this past summer, and that’s largely why he’s still a free agent. It was expected that he would be cleared to play in November, after tearing an ACL during the Super Bowl in February. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Beckham is waiting until after Thanksgiving to make a decision. Also in Schefter’s report, “No team has expressed a greater interest in Beckham than the Dallas Cowboys.”



At this point, Jones might as well send the Louisiana native pickup truck bed full of crawfish, a rack of brisket, and a case of Johnny Walker Blue for the holiday.



Anything to keep Beckham in good graces, as long as there’s salary to match behind all the begging.

