The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, AFC South: Who Will Emerge as This Year’s January Darlings?

Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton Photo : Getty

COVID Response: The Colts haven’t had any players test positive with COVID-19 since training camps started. “I think the new mindset for everybody that’s a part of the team is to try and make this thing work. If we take care of things individually, we’ll take care of the entire team,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said at the beginning of August. “I think everyone just wants to do this for each other so we can continue with the season, so everyone is together and on the same page.” Linebacker Skai Moore and safeties Rolan Milligan and Marvell Tell have opted out.

Outside the lines: The Colts canceled practice numerous times during the week of August 28 in response to the Kenosha, Wis., police shooting of Jacob Blake. “We understand that our job rewards us with a platform to pour into our resources, our relationships, to not only make change on a surface level, but to use relationships and the communication that we have with others that can help change, and deep-rooted the change,” Backup QB Jacoby Brissett said during a team presentation to the media on Aug. 28.

Areas the team will be focusing on:

Voting registration and voting centers Community police engagement Concentrating on food insecurity for low-income families in Indianapolis Ensuring Indianapolis Public Schools have the resources and funding they need

Oh, he’s here now?: Phillip Rivers opted for some new scenery, after 16 seasons as the face of the Chargers, and has made his way to the Colts. Rivers is on a 1-year, $25-million dollar deal. Indy also grabbed Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the draft and he has impressed at camp.

Where’d he go?: Bryan Hoyer, the Colts’ former backup QB, is back where it all started for him, New England.

Fans in stands: There will be no more than 2,500 fans at their Sept. 20 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

What To Expect: Rivers will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and joining the seventh-ranked run offense in the NFL, boding well for him at this age in his career. Rivers will have to develop a relationship with WR T.Y. Hilton to get the passing game rolling. According to early reports, a “bromance” is already forming. The Colts had a league-high of six extra-point kick misses, making camp extremely competitive for placekickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Chase McLaughlin.