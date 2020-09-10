The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, AFC West: The Home of the Champs and a New Football Town in Vegas

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon and Von Miller. Photo : Getty

COVID Response: Star pass rusher Von Miller and cornerback Kareem Jackson each tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp started. The team’s response plan includes a sanitizing station that players walk through that mists them. Tight end/fullback Andrew Beck was the only player on the COVID-19/reserve list during camp. The special list includes players who tested positive and players who were exposed to someone who tested positive. Defensive lineman Kyle Peko and right tackle Ja’Wuan James have decided to opt out of the season due to COVID-19.

Outside The Lines: The Broncos participated in a protest this June to show support for the nationwide movement for racial justice. A significant number of players as well as multiple coaches joined the protest in downtown Denver. Some players even flew back to Denver from other locations to take part in the protest. Players on the team have also been extremely vocal on social media in advocating for the equal treatment of Black people in America.

Oh, he’s here now?: The Broncos drafted Alabama Receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round to give young quarterback Drew Lock another explosive target. They also have acquired former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who will help give their offense some more versatility.

Where’d he go? Ex-Super Bowl Champ Joe Flacco is now a Jet after his time in Denver ended with a neck injury and him losing his starting spot to Lock. Also, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is now a Los Angeles Charger.

Fans in the stands: Denver will not have any fans for its home opener. Attendance will be capped at 5,700 for their second home game of the season and could be subject to change as the season progresses.

What to expect: Expect a young and scrappy Denver team to make some progress this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, if Miller is lost for the season after injuring a tendon in his right ankle, it could have a significant impact on their playoff chances. It would mark the second year in a row that the Broncos lost one of their best pass rushers in the month of September — in 2019 they lost Bradley Chubb to an ACL tear against the Jaguars.