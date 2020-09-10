The Deadspin 2020 NFL Previews, NFC West: American Football’s Equivalent of the Group of Death

Seattle Seahawks

D.K. Metcalf Photo : Getty

COVID response: As of mid-August, the Seahawks have reportedly only had one player to test positive for the coronavirus, but there was speculation about those results being false positives. Offensive lineman Chance Warmack was the only player to opt-out of the 2020 season.



Outside the lines: The team recently announced that players and coaches will honor the victims of racial injustice during the 2020 season by wearing helmet decals and hat patches. “We want Justice” shirts will also be worn before the game as the team warms up. This comes after a summer where multiple Seahawks players including star quarterback Russell Wilson spoke out against racial injustices occurring in the U.S.

Oh, he’s here now?: First-team All-Pro safety Jamal Adams arrives in Seattle after forcing a trade from the New York Jets. Adams is one of the best defensive players in the league and will boost the versatility of the Seahawks defensive attack from Day 1. Tight end Greg Olsen of the Panthers and Carlos Hyde of the Texans help out on offense while Quinton Dunbar of Washington slots in at cornerback on defense.

Where’d he go?: Defensive standout Jadeveon Clowney has left Seattle and after a long free agency process, he chose to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Safety Bradley McDougald is off to the Jets and right guard D.J. Fluker is gone to the Ravens.

Fans in the stands: There will be no No. 12s in attendance for the first three home games, at least.

What to expect: Expect a Seahawks team that will be a Super Bowl contender once again. Wilson will continue to make magic happen in the pocket and stud wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is continuing to grow like a pro. Wilson will likely put up MVP numbers this season and help carry this team into Super Bowl contention. The addition of Adams should significantly help their defense as well and allow the Seahawks to be extremely creative with their defensive schemes. Don’t be surprised when Seattle is right back in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.