The future of Deshaun Watson continues to be a major question mark.

The quarterback will not be traveling with the Houston Texans for the team’s preseason opener, General Manager Nick Caserio said in an interview on Houston sports radio, fueling speculation that Watson has played his last snap with the franchise.

Yesterday marked the first time Watson practiced in seven days for the Texans as the quarterback was nursing a minor ankle and calf injury.

Watson didn’t work out for the full practice, but the fact that he’s even out on the field at all just complicates the situation that he and the Texans are in. At least he took the time to sign some autographs during the practice.

Watson still wants to be traded and the organization is listening to offers for him but it’s not clear if they’ll pull the trigger or not. Watson is an MVP-level quarterback but his value took a significant hit this season with the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct swirling over his head.

Many have called for Watson to be put on the commissioner exempt list for the start of the 2021 season until more clarity arises in his legal cases.

Watson was seen talking to Caserio at practice yesterday, but no one is quite sure what that conversation was about.

It’s clear that Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but his value at the moment is less certain. The Texans have a quarterback who doesn’t want to be there and has mounting legal questions surrounding him.

There might be some optimism in the Texans organization that after the events or this spring and summer they’ll be able to keep Watson as their QB1.

I’m not sure how an organization that’s been as dysfunctional as the Texans have been over the years will make that happen but hey I guess anything is possible at this point.

The Watson saga just keeps getting more complicated by the day.