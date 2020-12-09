The Dez Bryant pregame meet-and-greet the Ravens don't want you to see

Maskless and with COVID-19, Dez Bryant (r.) greeted former teammates before Tuesday’s game with the Cowboys. Image : AP

By now, you know that Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 just minutes before last night’s game.



Instead of pulling the rip cord on the emergency parachute, the league said “screw it” and decided to play the game anyways. What’s worse, is that there was a picture posted on Twitter by Ryan Mink of the Ravens website showing him hugging it out with some former Cowboys teammates … which was then deleted.

Luckily for us, when you post something on Twitter, it hardly ever goes away. Screenshots are a beautiful thing.

As has been the stance of the NFL throughout this entire season, the “nothing to see here” mentality apparently is alive and well, and dadgummit we’re going to play our precious football games even if it kills us. Or others.

Pat McAfee is all of us — “Do we know anything at this point?” No, Pat, we don’t, because the NFL is completely making this shit up on the fly. It’s all about optics and money, and that’s it.

How, when Dez was on the field not only with his own teammates, but hugging, high-fiving and interacting with members of the other team, did the league determine that it was OK to play this game?

If a player testing positive literally half an hour before the game, while at the stadium, isn’t cause enough to cancel a game, then I can’t imagine that anything will.

The league, and apparently the teams, don’t care.