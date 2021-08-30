The Miami Dolphins are fake allies.



Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Dolphins took a very public and firm stance against the NFL and the surface-deep antics and “efforts” that were taking place across the country, due to the fallout from the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery – along with the shooting of Jacob Blake. And as Roger Goodell was “finally seeing the light” as to why players were kneeling and extending empty apologies to Colin Kaepernick, the NFL was welcoming the sight of the peaceful protest, as they felt like the playing of the Black National Anthem during Week 1 would absolve them of their sins.



Head coach Brian Flores and 18 members of the Dolphins released a video just days before their first game, in which they demanded action and accountability over gestures and words, as they were choosing to stay inside the locker room during the playing of the anthem.



It featured lines like this:



“Since they don’t have a voice, we’re speaking up for the helpless.”



“We need changed hearts. Not just a response to pressure. Enough. No more fluff and empty gestures.”



“And when greed is not the compass, but love is the guide.”



“Either you’re in denial, or just simply don’t really care.”

The video drew praise – and of course some criticism – as it was the first time we’d seen an NFL team take such a firm stance in the name of equality.



“The one thing I said to the players: ‘Faith without works is dead. Faith or belief without works is dead,’” said Flores at the time. “We can talk about doing things, but we have to back it up with some action. They know that. They understand that. Anyone else who speaks out should understand that as well.”



That was last year. And last year ain’t like this year.



According to Yahoo Sports, the Dolphins are the top candidate to land Deshaun Watson.



“Reports, speculation are not things we really get into,” Flores said on Sunday. “Look, I understand the question, but as I’ve said in the past, any conversations that we have or don’t have with other clubs are going to be internal. I’ve been pretty steadfast about that.”



And when he was asked about it again, this was his answer.



“I would say I’m interested in the players that are on our team,” Flores explained. “That’s what I’m interested in.”



With multiple chances to shoot down rumors about his team trying to add a man with 20-plus sexual assault allegations to his team, Flores folded by not denying the reports.



This can’t be the same guy that said, “faith without works is dead,” and “we have to back it up with some action,” right?



When you have a quarterback as talented as Watson, there will always be teams lining up to get him when it becomes clear that his days with his current team are all but over. However, while it’s been proven that this is a league that will sign abusers, drug addicts, and even players who have pled guilty to manslaughter, the fact that the Dolphins are leading the pack to get a quarterback whose best defense in his legal troubles is “these 20-plus women are lying,” makes everything they did last season fake — or as they said, “fluff and empty gestures.”



The desire for true equality means that you want it for all who have been oppressed, not just the ones that look like you. The Dolphins had no problem standing up supporting the Black men and women that were being hunted by the police because they saw themselves, their teammates, or the women in their lives in that video.



But when it comes to Watson, and the 20-plus allegations made by female massage therapists against him, they don’t have grace left to extend to them — which makes them fake allies.



At this point, you either believe all of Deshaun Watson’s alleged victims, or you think this is some type of conspiracy and they’re all lying. However, no matter where you stand on this matter, what can’t be debated is that any time a franchise can switch from standing up for victims to trying to sign someone that allegedly did the victimizing that quickly, it’s fair to question the validity of their moral compass, as it appears that only certain lives matter to them.

