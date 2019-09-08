Photo: Eric Espada (Getty)

It was very clear at the end of preseason that the Dolphins had no desire to seriously compete this year, even if head coach Brian Flores planned on it. Judging from the roster as well as the trade of Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills, the Fins seemed destined to suck mondo ass. Today’s game did not disprove that prediction, as the Ravens took a 21-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 59-10 win.



Practically everyone on Baltimore’s offense feasted. Quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to show that he can throw, as he went 17-for-20 with 324 yards and five passing touchdowns. (“Not bad for a running back,” he quipped after the win.) Rookie receiver Marquise Brown made a strong argument to make his team’s offense less reliant on the run, as he caught four passes for 147 yards and two huge TDs. Mark Ingram carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards and two scores. Even the remains of Robert Griffin III went 6-for-6 with 55 yards and a TD pass in garbage time.

Flores, who was hired from the Patriots, comes from a defensive coaching background. Keep that in mind as you watch a bunch of Dolphins defenders flail and fall on these three long touchdowns:

The Ravens set franchise records for most points in one half (42) and most points in a game. The caveat you’ll hear a million times across today’s slate of games, regardless of the teams involved, is that it’s “one week.” Sure, it’s one week. The Ravens’ offense won’t be this explosive once it faces tougher opponents, but the hasty one-week evaluation seems more justified for the other side. Did the Dolphins show any glimmer of hope in their performance? Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was dreadful; Josh Rosen was tossed out there late in the game and found a way to throw a pick in his three pass attempts. Miami’s entire offense totaled 200 yards.

The Dolphins will have the opportunity to bounce back against the … Patriots, whose newly signed receiver should be all-systems-go by Week 2. Then they’ll play the Cowboys in Dallas and the Chargers before a bye week. Miami could be in for a very long season.