The Eagles Should Try Covering Stefon Diggs

It’s still just midway through the second quarter, and Stefon Diggs has caught four of five targets for 135 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a pair of bombs that the Eagles secondary made look much easier than an NFL defense ought to.

Kirk Cousins found Diggs for a 62-yarder...

...and then, on Minnesota’s next drive, a 51-yarder.

Safety help? What safety help? Even the Fox graphic was wondering:

Diggs has been grumpy lately, upset with both his quarterback’s play and the Vikings play-calling that has slightly deemphasized his role in the offense. The Eagles are doing their part to calm the situation.