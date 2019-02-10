Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
NFL

The Eagles Should Try Covering Stefon Diggs

Barry Petchesky
Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn (AP)

It’s still just midway through the second quarter, and Stefon Diggs has caught four of five targets for 135 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a pair of bombs that the Eagles secondary made look much easier than an NFL defense ought to.

Kirk Cousins found Diggs for a 62-yarder...

...and then, on Minnesota’s next drive, a 51-yarder.

Safety help? What safety help? Even the Fox graphic was wondering:

Diggs has been grumpy lately, upset with both his quarterback’s play and the Vikings play-calling that has slightly deemphasized his role in the offense. The Eagles are doing their part to calm the situation.

