Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

I know that the Tennessee Titans’ offense has been gasping for breath since Derrick Henry’s season-ending injury. Henry’s capability to run through a defense for a positive gain or past a defense’s fastest players while towering over them like a giant from a children’s tall tale on his way to the end zone was a great luxury for the Titans. Still, even without him they have maintained their place as one of the teams with the best record in the AFC.



In the game in which Henry injured his foot against the Indianapolis, the Titans were able to pull out an overtime victory, as well as the season sweep vs. the Colts. The following week they traveled to Los Angeles and knocked off the Rams on Sunday Night Football — one of the best teams in the NFC. They then went back home and edged out a victory against the Trevor Siemian led New Orleans Saints, giving them an 8-2 record on the season.

Then the Titans returned to Nashville on Sunday to play a rain-soaked game against the Houston Texans. The game went as poorly as possible for the home team. They turned the ball over five times, threw four interceptions, in a 22-13 loss to the Texans. It was the Texans’ second victory of the 2021 season. Tannehill hasn’t thrown more than two picks in a game since his 2019 arrival in Nashville.

Even with that dud of a Week 11 performance, no Henry, and the offense struggling in his absence, expect the Titans to host at least one playoff game this season. They’re 8-3, and have already defeated the only other good team in their division twice, the surging Colts. In their final six games they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and conclude the season with a game against the Texans — with no weather issues due to the retractable roof in Houston. This season is far from over for the Titans.