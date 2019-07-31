A few East-Coast ballparks have come up against their arch-nemesis this afternoon—falling water—as an onslaught of thunderstorms have conspired to threaten, at least, an ongoing game in the Bronx and an upcoming one in Philadelphia.

But at the Phillies’ ballpark, the high winds of an incoming storm were no match for the combined powers of the home team and tonight’s opponents, the San Francisco Giants. When the local Philadelphia grounds crew struggled to corral a rowdy tarp that blowing in the wind, it was players from both teams who came to the rescue—including Sam Dyson, minutes before he was traded to the Twins. Within a matter of seconds, they snuffed out the chaos, flattened the tarp, and guaranteed protection for the infield from the rain.

Here’s a bird’s-eye angle of this impressive feat:

The Phillies’ slip-n-slidin’ fan thanks both these teams for their service.